Trump tweets support for rally at Minnesota governor’s home

Protesters gather outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz' official residence Friday, April 17, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., to call on him to loosen stay-at-home restrictions imposed across the state because of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Source: Jim Mone/AP)