Trump tweets support for rally at Minnesota governor’s home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for a protest outside Gov. Tim Walz’s official residence in St. Paul against Minnesota’s continued stay-at-home order.
Trump tweeted: “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” Friday’s protest is one of several taking place nationwide as conservatives push back against restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
At least 400 people gathered outside the governor’s mansion on Summit Avenue to demand relief. Many wore pro-Trump gear.
Very few practiced social distancing or wore masks. Walz didn’t immediately comment.
Minnesota’s count of coronavirus cases has climbed above 2,000, while 17 new fatalities have increased the state’s death toll to 111.
