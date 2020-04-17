Trump tweets support for rally at Minnesota governor’s home

Protesters gather outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz' official residence Friday, April 17, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., to call on him to loosen stay-at-home restrictions imposed across the state because of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Source: Jim Mone/AP)
By Steve Karnowski | April 17, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 4:21 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for a protest outside Gov. Tim Walz’s official residence in St. Paul against Minnesota’s continued stay-at-home order.

Trump tweeted: “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” Friday’s protest is one of several taking place nationwide as conservatives push back against restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

At least 400 people gathered outside the governor’s mansion on Summit Avenue to demand relief. Many wore pro-Trump gear.

Very few practiced social distancing or wore masks. Walz didn’t immediately comment.

Minnesota’s count of coronavirus cases has climbed above 2,000, while 17 new fatalities have increased the state’s death toll to 111.

