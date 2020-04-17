Xcel Energy lends a helping hand to Mankato Clinic by donating face masks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy made a generous donation to Mankato Clinic this morning.
Boxes of surgical and N95 masks were delivered to the Mankato Clinic Administrative Office and Central Supply.
The masks will play a large role in keeping Mankato Clinic’s frontline health workers and patients safe in the coronavirus response.
In addition, the donation helps alleviate the pressure of the national shortage of face masks.
Xcel Energy is donating 192,000 surgical masks, including over 4,000 N95 masks, to eight states it serves nationwide.
The masks will go to healthcare workers and other first responders as supplies in the federal stockpile dwindle.
Last month the company donated another 130,000 protective masks, and earlier this week announced plans to $20 million in short and long term corporate giving, including COVID-19 relief efforts.
More than 46,000 masks, including 925 N95 masks will be distributed to hospitals in Minnesota.
