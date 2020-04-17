10 years later, mysterious death and disappearance still unsolved

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - It has been 10 years since a Mapleton man’s disappearance and mysterious death.
“It hasn’t been good for my family you know I mean this whole thing has torn everyone apart,” said Matthew Albrecht’s sister, Melissa Albrecht.
Melissa Albrecht reflects on the long road of dead ends, in the search for what happened to her brother.
26-year old Albrecht went missing in April of 2010. Later that year human remains were found just outside of Mankato in Sleepy Hollow, later confirmed to belong to Albrecht.
But to this day officials have not been able to establish the exact cause of death nor have any arrests been made in connection with the case.
“You hear rumors, you hear stories nobody knows if it’s true we’ve heard everything,” said Albrecht.
It’s answers and clarity Matthew Albrecht’s family continues to search for.
“He was my brother, a father, has kids that are old enough now to wonder what happened," added Albrecht.
“And now I feel like you know, it’s been 10 years, it’s time for something to happen," she continued.
Albrecht's grave still sits empty at the Union Center in Mapleton.
“A loss a disappearance like that you know your mind never goes silent,” said Ruby Albrecht.
