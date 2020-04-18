Blue Earth Area School District holds social distancing parade to lift students’ spirits

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth Area School District is one of many groups nationwide holding a social distancing parade to lift spirits.
Saturday, faculty from the district visited the communities of Blue Earth, Frost, Winnebago, Delevan and Elmore in a display of what they call “we miss you waves" for their students.
“We haven’t seen some of our kids now for several weeks, and we really, really miss them, so this is a chance for us to kind of get out there and say hi, check on them to see how they’re doing and give them a chance to kind of see us and for us to see them," Sara Albright, a middle and high school art teacher at the district, said.
The parade also drove by assisted living facilities in all five communities.
It all took place while practicing social distancing guidelines.
Staff cheered from their cars while families waved from their homes.
School colors maroon and gold were proudly displayed in full sight.
And it wasn’t just faculty participating, Superintendent Mandy Fletcher noted.
“I had our area fire departments reach out," she said.
This all comes a few weeks into distance learning, something Fletcher said is going well.
The district’s goal has been to make sure everyone has equitable access to learning materials while also focusing on their connection with kids and their families.
“This is a very unique way of learning for all kids, and we just want to make sure that it is a successful experience for them all," Fletcher said.
Saturday’s parade was just a part of that.
“I think just for us to remember that teaching and education and school is more than just learning. I think it’s about the relationships with the kids and the fun that we have and the memories that they make," Albright said.
