BREAKING: Shelter in place warning canceled after law enforcement involved in standoff

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An alert from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office was issued Saturday afternoon advising residents to shelter in place.
The alert was sent to cell phones just before 2:00 in the area. The alert says “BECSO SHELTER IN PLACE area of 3rd Ave nrth of Hwy 14 and w to MN River. Police incident.” The alert was canceled about 2:40 PM.
Witnesses tell KEYC News Now there are several law enforcement vehicles near the Kiwanis Dog Park, just north of Highway 14 off Highway 169. Another witness told us they say law enforcement using binoculars and others with weapons drawn.
At 2:45 PM, law enforcement tells KEYC News Now they were involved in an armed standoff with a man along the river after an initial call. It is not clear what the initial call was at this time.
According to law enforcement activity on the scanner, authorities were involved with the man on a raft on the river who fired several times at them.
Authorities are working the active scene along the Minnesota River, between Highway 14 and 7 Mile Creek Park.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.