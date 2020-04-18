Brown County United Way expands children weekend meal program

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Project Lunchbox is a weekend food program for kids in K-4th grades in the New Ulm School District where food is packed and delivered to schools for kids who qualitfy for free or reduced lunches.
However, once the pandemic hit, Brown County's United Way took action to expand its services, knowing more families are now in immediate need.
“Now with this new emergency we knew right away at the end of March, we started talking to our board about the need going up and so we decided to immediately wave the income restrictions. Because literally people over night became low income, because they lost their jobs because of this so we decided we would get rid of that," said United Way of the Brown County Area Executive Director, Lori Pickell Stangel.
Due to an increase in requests, the United Way now provides weekends food meals for students from Pre-K up to 8th grade, regardless of family’s income.
These food packages will include up to two meals and two snacks to get each child through the weekend.
“A lot of families like I said are struggling right now to make their money stretch for food and even for those parents who are still working at some capacity, then we give them an option. This is hopefully going to help them bridge that gap between now and when maybe they get their stimulus money or those checks for unemployment that haven’t come in yet. So we are really trying to bridge that gap now,” said Stangel.
While New Ulm School District schools are providing breakfast and lunch for week-days families who sign up for the weekend lunch box program can pick those up Thursday's and Friday's at the schools their children attend.
Arrangements can also be made for separate drop off locations if needed by contacting United Way Brown County.
The program is run with the help of Christensen Farms, volunteers, and food and cash donations from New Ulm businesses.
Families can sign up by contacting their child’s school or visiting United Way of the Brown County Area’s website here to download a form. Completed forms can be dropped off at your child’s school or mailed to United Way of the Brown County Area, PO BOX 476, New Ulm, MN 56073.
