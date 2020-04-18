Minn. Historical Society closed through June 30, 50% of staff furloughed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Historical Society announced Thursday that it will keep its historic sites, museums and library closed and cancel all in-person events, field trips and rentals through June 30.
In addition, MNHS will also furlough 274 employees between May 1 and June 30. The employees being furloughed represents just under 50% of the MNHS workforce and will affect public-facing and part-time staff members the most.
The organization said that all staff will be paid through the end of April.
"Our talented and dedicated employees are the heart of our organization, so this is a painful decision,” said Kent Whitworth, director and CEO of MNHS. “We are doing all we can to support our colleagues, including extending health benefits during their furlough. We look forward to reopening our doors and welcoming the public back into our museums, historic sites and library.”
The Minnesota Historical Society cited ongoing concerns over maintaining recommended social distancing practices in its public locations as the reason for the decision.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.