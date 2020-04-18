Week-long homemade mask drive underway in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz is calling on Minnesota residents to make homemade masks for those most at risk of the coronavirus.
The week-long statewide homemade mask drive is to encourage Minnesotans to create homemade masks for donation and highlight the importance of workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walz says people should drop off the masks at their local fire departments Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m so that they can be delivered to senior living facilities and other group homes for employees and residents to wear.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms. Cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer.
