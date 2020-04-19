Going Virtual: A look at how a local karate business keeps students motivated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Prior to Governor Tim Walz stay-at-home order Tim Flynn, owner of Kato Karate prepared, by recording instructional online videos for his students.
“The goal is to keep some sense of normalcy in the lives so we keep our classes at the same times of the day, but we understand parents are doing a hundred things right now. That’s why we also offer this on demand and give everyone of our students an app,” said Kato Karate owner and instructor Tim Flynn.
Flynn adds for his younger members, replicating how hosts in popular children’s shows or Youtube interact with their viewers, helps keep his students interested.
“You want to imitate the guys on Blues Clues on how to teach the classes, because if you don’t do it that way you wont have their attention in online martial arts,” said Flynn.
Online training videos are available for free, while becoming a member will give you access to one-on-one lessons, training packages and more.
For more information visit Kato Karate’s website here or Facebook page.
