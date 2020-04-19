Klobuchar calls for federal funding for domestic violence resources amid pandemic fears

MINNESOTA. (KEYC) -In a letter on Monday, April 13th, Minnesota’s U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar along with 40 of her Senate colleagues called for $300 million in federal funding for domestic violence resources.
This comes after advocates fear COVID-19 stay-at-home orders could lead to increased instances of domestic abuse and assault.
Sen. Klobuchar and U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Bob Casey, D-Pa, wrote to senate leadership in a letter warning that, “Historically, instances of domestic violence have increased in times of national crisis," and that “for many, home is not a safe place,".
Senators said that the National Domestic Violence Hotline are reporting a greater need for resources and that local law enforcement agencies are getting more domestic violence-related calls.
While Congress’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act passed for coronavirus relief already funded 45 million dollars for domestic violence services and $2 trillion for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, they believe more is needed.
Monday’s letter calls for further funding for domestic violence shelters, resource centers as well as tribal governments.
