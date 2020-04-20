Cancer patients forego treatment, American Cancer Society offers assistance

(KEYC) - Treatment for cancer requires constant doctor’s visits, but with the push to postpone or cancel elective surgeries and those visits, some patients have had to forego treatment.
Since the pandemic began and hospitals postponed elective surgeries and visits, one in four cancer patients receiving treatment have had their appointments postponed.
“We’ve been more fortunate than others, but I have heard from other cancer patients that their treatments have been put off indefinitely until they can really find a way to go back and make it workable at the hospital they are attending,” says Rick Jeddeloh of the American Cancer Society.
An additional one in eight also don’t know when those treatments will be rescheduled or when they will occur.
But the most serious of cases are still treated and the American Cancer Society is assisting those who have questions about their own health and decisions about weighing treatment and possible infection.
“Doctors in our medical facilities are so good about when trying to find when the best time for patients to come in is. If you’re a cancer patient and you really have questions about what you should be doing, think about this: our 800-number American Cancer Society 800-227-2345 had 1.4 million calls to the cancer information center last year,” says Jeddeloh.
Their website, Cancer.org, also provides specific information on COVID-19 in relation to those battling cancer, and what they should do to ensure their health.
“The calls we took in March this year, 80 percent of those calls were all COVID-19/cancer-related. I for sure would call our cancer information line because those are cancer specialists on the other end that can provide you all the assistance that you need,” says Jeddeloh.
ACS sponsored events such as Relay for Life are also being postponed like the planned April 17th event, but its moving online to a virtual setting.
