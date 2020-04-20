City partnership educates on personal protective equipment safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - All this week the state of Minnesota is highlighting the uses for personal protective equipment, or PPE; it’s all part of Minnesota Homemade Mask Week running through April 25.
The City of Mankato is partnering with Blue Earth County Public Health to help educate how to safely put on, remove and discard PPEs.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is also assisting other city departments with PPEs.
That includes those working in transit services, public works, housing maintenance and building inspections.
Face masks are being accepted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at these locations:
- Public Safety Center, 710 South Front Street
- Fire station #2, 1721 Augusta Drive
- Fire station #3, 1230 Pohl Road
Masks will be delivered to nursing homes, homeless shelters, veterans’ homes and group homes after being sanitized and repackaged.
