COVID-19 concerns impacting child care centers

“We’ve seen a lot of families choose to suspend services or completely withdraw because they’ve been furloughed or are dealing with some intense economic stress and we’ve also seen that same thing with staff, so we’ve had some staff withdraw from the program for various reasons of not wanting to be exposed. On the flip side of that, we’ve seen this whole new set of families need services,” says Candice Deal-Bartell, owner and operator of Cultivate Mankato.