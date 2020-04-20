COVID-19 concerns impacting child care centers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many child care centers across the region are seeing the side effects of COVID-19.
Cultivate Mankato was just six months old, without much of a chance to build up their reserves, when it had to find a way to face the COVID-19 pandemic head-on. They serve about 90 kids a day, ranging in age from 6 weeks to 9-years-old and the owner says they’ve seen a number of changes in staffing and enrollment.
“We’ve seen a lot of families choose to suspend services or completely withdraw because they’ve been furloughed or are dealing with some intense economic stress and we’ve also seen that same thing with staff, so we’ve had some staff withdraw from the program for various reasons of not wanting to be exposed. On the flip side of that, we’ve seen this whole new set of families need services,” says Candice Deal-Bartell, owner and operator of Cultivate Mankato.
Similar to many other childcare centers, Cultivate Mankato has ramped up its safety measures, hiring two fulltime cleaners and checking the temperatures of each kid at least three times a day.
