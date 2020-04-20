The Docket: school worker compensation, COVID-19 antibody testing development in committee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senate meets for a floor session Monday.
Meanwhile the House does not meet for one this week.
Legislation related to COVID-19 is also back in committee in the week ahead.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of April 20, 2020.
A bill that would provide compensation for school hourly workers unable to work due to COVID-19 is in committee this week.
This would apply to employees who were scheduled to work on days canceled, work fewer hours than they were scheduled for, did not get paid for all scheduled hours or did not work because of the possibility of having COVID-19.
Minnesota COVID-19 testing capabilities will also be heard in committee this week.
A Senate bill with bipartisan support would establish a grant program to advance serological testing development.
The tests look for antibodies in blood to determine who has had it in the past.
As of now, the bill appropriates $5 million from the general fund.
Locally, North Mankato has a city council meeting Monday night.
The city will be considering plans for the Dakota Meadows Safe Routes to School Project.
The project could include sidewalk improvements, a new multi-use trail, new lighting and more.
Watch The Docket every Monday on KEYC News Now This Morning.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.