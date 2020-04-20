Improperly disposed cigarette causes fire, $10,000 in damages, officials say

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Fire officials from the Mankato Department of Public Safety say an improperly disposed cigarette is to blame for starting a fire that caused $10,000 in damages to a Mankato home Monday.
Firefighters responded to 521 North Fifth Street at approximately 4:11 p.m. regarding a structure fire.
Upon arrival, crews found the homeowner trying to extinguish the fire, which had worked its way into the building’s walls.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.
Nobody was injured from the incident.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.