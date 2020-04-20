Iowa meat plants must stay open despite risks, governor says

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that Iowa’s meatpacking plants will stay open and continue to spread the coronavirus among workers, warning that shutting them down would be devastating for farmers and the food supply.
Reynolds acknowledged at a news conference that the virus spreads quickly and easily at the plants because so many workers are in close proximity.
She said that “we will continue to see clusters of positive cases” in them. Reynolds said closing them wasn’t an option, calling the state’s most important objective “keeping that food supply chain moving.”
Otherwise, she warned that farmers would have to euthanize animals scheduled to be sold to plants and the price of food would skyrocket.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa beef processing plant that was idled after a coronavirus outbreak resumed production Monday, one day after the state said 177 workers there have tested positive.
The Iowa Premium plant in Tama, owned by National Beef, had suspended production for most of the month after the company confirmed that multiple workers had the virus.
On Sunday, the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds said that 177 out of more than 500 National Beef workers have tested positive for coronavirus.
A woman who answered the phone at the plant confirmed that production resumed Monday. A National Beef spokesman said last week that its plan to resume production April 20 hadn’t changed.
The company hasn’t responded to inquiries since then.
