JBS closes Worthington facility indefinitely

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - JBS announcing the indefinite closure of its facility in Worthington in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company making the decision after being notified of at least 38 confirmed cases in the Worthington area, with more expected pending results.
The facility employs more than 2,000 Nobles County team members and processes 20,000 hogs per day.
The Worthington pork facility says it will wind down operations over the next two days to ensure the existing products in the facility can be used to support the food supply. The company says it will continue to pay its employees during the plant closure.
The Worthington facility is the third JBS plant to temporarily close in the U.S.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.