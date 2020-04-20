Lake Crystal launches Errands to Reduce Risk Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Lake Crystal launches a program to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 among residents.
The program connects the elderly or those who are immuno-compromised with volunteers that are willing to run errands for them. Errands include everything from getting groceries to home goods and pet food and more.
The volunteers must agree to limit exposure to the program recipients.
To sign up to volunteer, visit the Lake Crystal Area Recreational Center’s website.
