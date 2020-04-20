Lakefield City Council weighs opening nonessential businesses, opposes Walz’s executive order

LAKEFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lakefield City Council voted to table a resolution Monday that would oppose Gov. Walz’s executive order and reopen small businesses in the community.
Some council members say the executive order that temporarily closed nonessential businesses violates the Fourteenth Amendment, and that business closures are hurting the local economy.
The resolution would declare Lakefield a “Constitutional and Business Friendly Community” and would give local business owners the option to reopen.
The council revisits the resolution on May 4.
