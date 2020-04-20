MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday’s announcement of the indefinite closure of JBS in Worthington comes just days after Smithfield Foods announced the closure of their pork processing plant in Sioux Falls.
The list of uncertainties for America’s farmers and ranchers continues to grow.
The Worthington JBS processing plant and Sioux Falls Smithfield processing plant join a growing list of of meat processors temporarily shutting down, posing a significant impact on local producers.
The JBS plant processes 20,000 head of hogs per day and the Smithfield plant processes 19,000 head of hogs a day.
With market weight hogs ready to be moved with nowhere to go and markets falling at record levels, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture are ramping up efforts to support not only pork producers, but all farmers and ranchers across the state and the country.
Minnesota Ag Commissioner, Thom Petersen, stated in the latest update to Minnesota’s COVID-19 response that $345,000 dollars has been allocated to smaller processing plants across the state to increase capacity.
Petersen also stated that farmers are trying to slow the growth rate of hogs and hold them as long as possible.
Petersen expressed concern that some farms may have to depopulate pigs when full capacity is reached.
The pork industry isn't the only one seeing disruption in the markets as fed cattle prices also hit record lows.
The USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program authorizes $19 billion dollars to offset the losses America's farmers and ranchers are being dealt.
Nearly $10 billion of the funds are for livestock with more than $5 billion set aside for cattle, nearly $3 billion for dairy and under $2 billion for hogs.
Remaining funds are set aside for crop producers including nearly $4 billion for row crop producers.
Further details have yet to be announced but the goal is to have payments in the hands of producers by late may.
