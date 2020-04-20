Manufacturers struggle amidst COVID-19 pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A recent survey of manufacturing finds that as COVID-19 concerns increase, smaller manufacturers are getting the brunt of the economic turmoil.
Interviews were conducted with around 400 manufacturing executives in Minnesota before and after President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration.
The survey conducted the first half of March found that more than 40% of manufacturers earning less than $1 million in Gross Revenue expected an increase in revenue for the 2020 year while 6% expected a decrease.
The group making less than $1 million interviewed during the second half of the month found only 26% expecting an increase in revenue
With about 30% now expecting a decrease in revenue.Overall, more than 80% of manufacturers interviewed saying they felt confident about the future of their company.
