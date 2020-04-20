Many SCC students taking advantage of pandemic situation

(KEYC) — Many of South Central College's programs need hands-on experience to graduate.
This semester has made that a little more challenging for some, but many are using the time for an internship at local businesses like Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body and Glass, where automotive students are working on the front-lines and learning the ropes from some of the best in the business.
“When you first come, you’re going to have a lot of repeat,” said Jerry’s ABRA Auto and Glass CFO Geri Kottschade. “You’re going to learn how to go into all data and look at repair procedure. You’re going to spend a lot of time having your work reevaluated by your team leader to make sure you’re doing the right things and then you progress. As you’re trusted, you’ll find more things come available to you.”
The program is a good example of local business and education coming together for a mutually beneficial cause.
“We work hand-in-hand because, of course, we are educating students to ultimately become their workforce in the future,” said SCC Collision Repair Instructor Jay Winters.
Those completing the program get thrown into the fire, forcing creativity to come out.
“There is just a bunch of outside the box thinking. Every vehicle is different. Every accident is different. You just have to attack it in different ways,” added second-year SCC student Rafael Garcia.
And a couple of months later, keep our workforce strong.
“We need to keep good, solid technicians coming in, and they work with the mentor and will probably continue working with that team as an entry-level and work their way up to hopefully a team leader,” said Kottschade.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.