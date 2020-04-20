“Martin County Strong” aims to help small business during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Martin County businesses are collaborating to benefit the local small business community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Martin County Strong” is a nonprofit initiative formed by D&S Trophies and The Visual Identity Vault.
The two businesses are making apparel featuring the “Martin County Strong” logo.
According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, $10 of every t-shirt and $15 of every hoodie sale are being donated to a small business in Martin County of the customer’s choice.
Any business interested in participating in the initiative can sign up for free. Interested businesses can visit the “Martin County Strong” Facebook page for further instructions
Martin County Strong will launch its web store on April 24.
