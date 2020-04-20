MDH: 143 total deaths tied COVID-19; 114 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports nine additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths to 143. There have been a total of 2,470 positive cases, and 1,202 of those, have recovered and are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 20, 237 people are currently hospitalized, with 126 of them in the ICU. 602 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 64, while the average age of those dying is 84.
The total number of tests conducted is 46,850.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 79 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide. There have been 3,159 positive cases, with 1,235 recovering.
The total number of people tested is 25,820.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
