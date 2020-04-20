Northern Iowa man dies in accident between a tractor and semi-truck

MITCHELL COUNTY, IOWA. (KEYC) - An accident between a tractor and semi-truck claims the life of a northern Iowa man.
It happened just after 8 a.m. Friday in Mitchell County, Iowa.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semi-truck was attempting to pass a tractor when the tractor made a left turn into a driveway and was rear-ended by the semi.
The driver of the tractor, 62-year-old James Duponcheele, of Staceyville, Iowa, was killed in the crash.
Details on the extent of the injury for the semi driver, 43-year-old Brandon Wendt, of Mankato, have not been released.
