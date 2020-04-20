One-on-one with Surgeon General Jerome Adams: Latest plans to reopen the country

DR. JEROME ADAMS: Well, that’s going to be a question that again is decided on a case by case basis. If you’re in New York City, you’re going to have a very different approach to this than if you’re somewhere that, one of our 24% of counties across the nation that have zero cases so far. But when we reopen elective cases, we want people to be thinking about things like, “Do we have enough personal protective equipment?” Not just to do the elective cases, but to deal with any potential flare-ups within that hospital system. We want them to be thinking about things like, "Okay, is it appropriate to have people who have other comorbidities in a recovery unit?” And if not, is that conversation occurring with the patient and the physician? So, when you look at the guidelines, it initially says in phase one, start with outpatient elective surgeries. Phase two, you go to inpatient, and each of those is designed to be graded so that we have increased capacity and an even greater assurance that people can be safe when they’re getting these cases done. But I don’t want people to feel like they can’t get their basic healthcare. I actually am very concerned about a decrease in people actually going to get prenatal care, a decrease in people coming forward with cardiovascular symptoms. We don’t want people to suffer from other negative health consequences because they’re scared of COVID-19. And again, these guidelines and these phased processes help us get back to some sense of normal in regards to people getting access to healthcare.