Senate approves prescription drug transparency bill

The Minnesota Senate approved a bill Monday that would make prescription drug costs more transparent and affordable.
Senate Republicans voted 63-2 to approve Senate File 1098, also known as the Prescription Drug Transparency Act, which is authored by Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Vernon Center).
Under the legislation, drug manufactures must submit information about drugs that have seen price increases of 10% or more over the last 12 months or 16% or more during the previous 24 months for name-brand drugs, or generic drugs that have had price increases of 50% or more during the previous 12 months.
“Health care costs are still the number one issue on people’s minds,” said Rosen. “Even in the midst of this COVID pandemic, there is rarely a day that I don’t get a call or email from someone worried about how they will afford their medicine. It is unconscionable that someone’s prescription can double in one-months’ time without any explanation. Consumers deserve transparency and accountability from the pharmaceutical industry. This is a reasonable bill that empowers the consumer and simply asks pharmaceutical companies to justify the prices they charge. Getting prescription drug costs under control will make a big dent in families’ overall cost of health care.”
Information that drug manufactures will have to submit includes:
- Name of the drug and the net price increase;
- A list of factors leading to the price increase;
- Names of any generic versions of the drug that are available;
- The introductory price approved by the FDA and year-over-year increases;
- Costs incurred by the manufacturer associated with the prescription drug, including manufacturing, marketing, and distribution;
- Net profit and sales revenue on the drug for the previous 12 months;
- Total amount of financial assistance the manufacturer has offered through patient assistance programs; and
- Any agreements between the manufacturer and another entity about delaying the production of generic alternatives.
