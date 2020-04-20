Senate approves prescription drug transparency bill

“Health care costs are still the number one issue on people’s minds,” said Rosen. “Even in the midst of this COVID pandemic, there is rarely a day that I don’t get a call or email from someone worried about how they will afford their medicine. It is unconscionable that someone’s prescription can double in one-months’ time without any explanation. Consumers deserve transparency and accountability from the pharmaceutical industry. This is a reasonable bill that empowers the consumer and simply asks pharmaceutical companies to justify the prices they charge. Getting prescription drug costs under control will make a big dent in families’ overall cost of health care.”