Songs on the Lawn back in 2020; moved to July

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual summer tradition of Songs on the Lawn in Mankato will be back this summer, just delayed.
Greater Mankato Growth announcing the 17th annual Songs on the Lawn will take place on Civic Center Plaza on Thursdays in July this year.
The popular music and food event typically happens in June, but due to COVID-19, it is being moved to July, starting Thursday, July 9.
This year's musical lineup includes:
• July 9, Mark Joseph & The American Soul
• July 16, Jeremy Poland Band
• July 23, Irie Minds
• July 30, Chemistry Set
Attendees may purchase lunch and snacks sold by a variety of local vendors including Dairy Queen, Dino’s Gourmet Pizzeria, Flask, Olives, Pita Pit, Pub 500, Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen, Tavern on the Avenue and Wooden Spoon.
For more information, please visit greatermankato.com/songs.
