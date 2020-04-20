Taylor Corp making face masks; to donate 5000 in Mankato area

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another business that has changed production at some of its facilities in the wake of COVID-19 is Taylor Corp.
In a video update to employees shared with KEYC News Now by the company, Taylor Corp Executive Vice President Charlie Whitaker says the company has converted four of its facilities from making graphics products to making facemasks.
They are making masks for their employees as well as for healthcare providers.
In the video, the company says they are working with Greater Mankato Growth to donate 5000 masks to healthcare providers in the Mankato area.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.