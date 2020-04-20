Towns cancel summer festivals amid coronavirus pandemic

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Many local towns are already making the tough call to cancel summer celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, which includes the city of St. James, announcing changes to Railroad Days coming up in June.
St. James is celebrating its 150th anniversary as a city, so making the call to cancel its Railroad Days parade wasn’t easy.
The group says the parade typically costs between $6,000 and $8,000, much of which is donated by service clubs that have charitable gambling. But since service clubs have been closed, the needed raffle tickets haven’t been sold.
The city is still hopeful for some type of Railroad Days celebration, which runs from June 15 through June 21.
“In the past, we’ve had bouncy houses for the kids and we’ve had a car show and also the Friday before the Saturday parade the rotary club and the St. James School Foundation has hosted a golf tournament, we’re hoping that those items will continue,” says Joe McCabe, the chairman of the Railroad Days Committee.
McCabe says the city will make the final call one month before the scheduled celebration. Other area summer festivals announcing cancellations include Dam Days in Morristown and Bullhead Days in Waterville.
