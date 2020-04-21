Celebrating National Library Day from home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is National Library Week and with empty libraries across the state, there’s no doubt the celebration is looking a little different compared to years past.
This year’s theme was supposed to be “Find Your Place At The Library”, but with COVID-19, that was altered to “Find The Library At Your Place.” The St. Peter Public Library says while its doors aren’t open to the public, it is holding books for people by request and offering a no-contact curbside pickup service.
“Doing a lot of Facebook posts to really engage with the community we have a lot of online books people can get and movies also if you have a library card you can use a lot of those resources and if you don’t have a library card we can help you there too, just give us a call," says Brenda McHugh, assistant lead librarian at St. Peter Public Library.
To help those that are missing the library, they’ve posted some St. Peter Library photos on Facebook that you can use as a background during your next video conference.
