DNR issues safety guidelines, tips for boaters

(KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has released safety guidelines regarding boating during the early spring months.
The DNR warns that water in lakes and rivers is still dangerously cold even as the weather warms up and that boaters should always have life jackets and never travel alone.
But those guidelines also contain tips for exercising social distancing while out on the water.
“And then, of course, only boat with those in your immediate household - so the people you’re already at home with. Unfortunately, that may mean not going out with your favorite fishing buddy at the time or not inviting any extended family on the boat. Those times will happen, but it’s just about being patient right now,” says Lisa Dugan, DNR Enforcement recreation safety outreach coordinator.
The DNR says managed accesses are open, but spring maintenance is not completed, and boaters should exercise caution.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.