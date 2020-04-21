DNR issues safety guidelines, tips for boaters

People fish at Crystal Loon-Lake Recreation Area, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Lake Crystal. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued guidelines on social distancing because of COVID-19 and safety tips for boating in the early spring. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | April 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 8:54 PM

(KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has released safety guidelines regarding boating during the early spring months.

The DNR warns that water in lakes and rivers is still dangerously cold even as the weather warms up and that boaters should always have life jackets and never travel alone.

But those guidelines also contain tips for exercising social distancing while out on the water.

“And then, of course, only boat with those in your immediate household - so the people you’re already at home with. Unfortunately, that may mean not going out with your favorite fishing buddy at the time or not inviting any extended family on the boat. Those times will happen, but it’s just about being patient right now,” says Lisa Dugan, DNR Enforcement recreation safety outreach coordinator.

The DNR says managed accesses are open, but spring maintenance is not completed, and boaters should exercise caution.

