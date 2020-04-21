Graduating students face job search challenges amid COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This semester, Minnesota State University, Mankato will award more than 2,200 degrees to graduating students.
For many of them, what comes next is getting a job in an unprecedented time.
MSU Mankato Career Development Director Pam Weller explained that both job seekers and employers face challenges amid COVID-19.
“Employers also are working from home right now, and so in some ways, they may have more time to connect with folks and in other ways, they may have less time," she said.
Still, Weller said many employers have hit the pause button on hiring without a clear idea of what they’re going to be looking for or when hiring might restart.
She added that LinkedIn or email are the best ways to connect with employers.
“And I think it’s so important to really be compassionate and kind in your communications with employers. Know that they probably won’t have all of the answers that you’re looking for in terms of who they’re going to be hiring, and express to them that you understand that and you’re wanting to touch base," she said.
Students can also take this time to optimize skills, their resume, cover letter and LinkedIn profile.
Now is also a good time to brush up on remote interview skills.
This is good not just for making sure everything is up to date, but to see which skills could be transferred to remote work.
Mike Lang, director of employment services and job service director at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, said just as the system is adapting, employers are looking for skills that can help them adapt.
“With the changes brought forth by the pandemic, we’re seeing an increased need for employers from the essential services," he said.
Weller also recommends focusing on industries taking less of a hit.
For other industries, Weller said students shouldn’t be afraid to broaden their search.
“And so if you look at all of the different aspects of an industry, and the different companies and employers that interact with that particular industry, that kind of gives you a bigger perspective and might open you up to other opportunities," she said.
MSU Mankato is also booking virtual appointments to help students with their career search.
Additional resources are also available by visiting MSU’s Career Development Center’s website.
