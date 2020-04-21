How to stay healthy if you have pre-existing conditions

(KEYC) — Health officials have warned throughout the pandemic that those with pre-existing conditions are at risk for severe infection if they contract the virus.
Mayo Clinic Cardiologist Stephen Kopecky says three things can help those stay healthy.
First, focus on a sound daily routine. Second, get a little exercise to get your heart rate up and third, do things your doctor would regularly do like checking your weight, blood pressure and temperature.
The conference call included Kopecky because COVID-19 attacks the lungs hardest and our heart is heavily reliant on functioning lungs.
“When there are fluids in the lungs, the lungs can’t work as well, can’t oxygenate the blood as well, which then is a double whammy on the heart because the heart doesn’t get enough oxygen for itself and it has to work harder to pump the blood around the body because every tissue needs it,” Kopecky explained. “It increases its workload while decreasing its supply of energy.”
Kopecky added that prevention is a lot better than waiting to contract the disease, so those with pre-existing conditions should follow social distancing guidelines closely.
