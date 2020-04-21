Le Sueur County seeks input on updates to multi-hazard mitigation plan

“Hazard mitigation planning is a central part of our emergency management program,” said Ann Traxler, Le Sueur County Emergency Management Director. “Understanding the natural hazards that can cause serious impact to our communities and taking action to reduce or eliminate the impact of future disasters makes us more resilient. Hazard mitigation helps us to break the cycle of damage and repair caused by things like flooding, ice storms, and severe wind events that can damage property, stress economies, and threaten life safety in our county.”