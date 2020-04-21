Le Sueur County seeks input on updates to multi-hazard mitigation plan

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Office of Emergency Management announced Tuesday that it is seeking feedback and documentation from area residents as it prepares to update its five-year multi-hazard mitigation plan.
The MHMP is a multi-jurisdictional plan developed by the county to take steps to minimize the physical and economical damages from a natural disaster, such as tornadoes, straight-line winds, ice storms, blizzards, flooding, wildland fires and droughts.
The Le Sueur County Office of Emergency Management is currently working with U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota Duluth to update the plan. Others involved with updating the county’s five-year MHMP include a planning team of representatives from county departments, local municipalities, school districts and other key stakeholders, such as utility providers.
“Hazard mitigation planning is a central part of our emergency management program,” said Ann Traxler, Le Sueur County Emergency Management Director. “Understanding the natural hazards that can cause serious impact to our communities and taking action to reduce or eliminate the impact of future disasters makes us more resilient. Hazard mitigation helps us to break the cycle of damage and repair caused by things like flooding, ice storms, and severe wind events that can damage property, stress economies, and threaten life safety in our county.”
Examples of hazard mitigation, as Traxler mentions, include improving roads and culverts that experience consistent flooding, building safe rooms at campgrounds, public parks, mobile home parks or schools to protect community members during a tornado or severe weather event, and burying power lines that may be known to fail due to heavy snow, ice, or wind storms.
Le Sueur County is seeking feedback from county residents to the following questions:
- What are the natural hazards you feel pose the greatest risk to your community?
- Have you experienced a previous disaster event?
- What concerns do you have, and what sorts of mitigation actions or projects do you feel would help to reduce the damages of potential future events for your personal property, your community, or the county as a whole?
Comments, concerns, or questions about the plan or natural disasters should be submitted to the Le Sueur County Office of Emergency Management by calling (507) 357-8394 or sending an email to Le Sueur County Emergency Management Director Ann Traxler at atraxler@co.le-sueur.mn.us.
The county adds that there will be additional opportunities for public feedback throughout the planning process and that a draft of the plan will be posted on the county’s website for public review prior to submission to the State of Minnesota.
The Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires all counties to update their multi-hazard mitigation plans every five years to maintain eligibility for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant programs.
