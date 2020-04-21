Live camera created for Silo Art Project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As work on the Ardent Mills Silo enters its final stages in downtown Mankato, there will soon be a new way for you to keep up with every new brush stroke.
Twin Rivers Council for the Arts is days away from launching a live camera that allows people to see Australian artist Guido Van Helten’s work in real-time.
Helten has been working his magic on the silos since October, of course, taking a few breaks along the way with the weather and COVID-19 pandemic. He got back to work at the beginning of April and is just starting to wrap around the end-cap. Once that happens, you’ll be able to catch the action live.
“The whole project is just taking on new dimensions and it looks so dynamic with additional subjects going up and we’re super excited and I think it will be something for everyone to kind of share together as we’re kind of watching the final stages of the mural unfold,” says Noelle Lawton from the Twin Rivers Council For the Arts.
Lawton says they’re hoping to have the live camera up and running by this weekend, weather pending. To stay up to date with the project, head to the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts Facebook page.
