Living Earth Center promotes sustainability, growing food in community garden

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Living Earth is most known for sponsoring one of the largest community gardens in Minnesota.
The organic, two-acre garden, located at 170 Good Counsel Dr. in Mankato, provides a spot for individuals, families and community groups to grow food.
“The way in which we are honoring Earth Day this year by saying food security is really important and in times of crises like this there is a lot of people greatly impacted and this is one way we are providing for the greater Mankato community but also the earth community,” said Living Earth Executive Director .
The community garden plans to open May 5th after stay-at-home orders lift with new safety regulations:
-Gardeners must wear masks
-A hand washing station will be in place
-Volunteers will be disinfecting shared tools
In addition the organization has created a Facebook group called One Small Step, a community sharing space for sustainability living tips.
“Ways in which people can reuse and re-purpose stuff that they currently have. We have a lot of people contacting me about starting seeds or starting their own garden. Ways to stretch what they already have, ways to make soap last longer," said Peterson.
The community garden currently has plots open. Plots are $30 dollars and $10 dollars after that. Each gardener can have up to five plots.
For more information on the Living Earth Center Community garden and how to sign up visit their website here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.