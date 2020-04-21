Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic named among top 20 critical access hospitals nationwide

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic was named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States for Patient Satisfaction.
It's the first time the hospital has ranked on the top 20 list that's compiled through a survey by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
The hospital achieved the ranking by scoring high in the survey’s Patient Perspective index, to which the hospital says it champions as it serves Madelia and the surrounding area.
“Not only Madelia, but we service patients in Lake Crystal, Truman, St. James and all these different places, and focusing on that patient experience, that is what is truly setting us apart from the other large systems,” says Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO of Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic.
The survey measured patients’ perceptions of their hospital experience and care given to them by healthcare workers.
