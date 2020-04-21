MDH: 97 new confirmed positive cases; 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 17 additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths to 160.
State health officials are confirming 2,567 total positive cases, an increase of 97, which is the lowest jump since April 14′s increase of 45 cases. 1,254 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 237 people are currently hospitalized, with 117 of them in the ICU. 629 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 64, while the average age of those dying is 84.
The total number of tests conducted is 47,697.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 83 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide. There have been 3,641 positive cases, with 1,293 recovering.
The total number of people tested is 27,615.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
