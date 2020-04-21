1 Million Cups adapts changes caused by COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For more than two years now, a dedicated group of community leaders has been meeting each Wednesday morning to mentor entrepreneurs.
1 Million Cups is a national program designed to educate, engage and accelerate early-stage startups. Mankato’s events are hosted by the Minnesota State Mankato Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship. In light of the pandemic, the group has had to adapt while still being relevant to the business community.
“Instead of having two presenters which in most cases we would have, we’ll have one presenter and then discussion afterward where people can connect and share about what is happening with their small business, talk about resources, talk about issues and I think that was very beneficial,” says Gary Schott from 1 Million Cups.
Schott adds that by using Zoom, it helps get people more comfortable with the technology that may play a big role in business moving forward. Everyone is welcome to attend the free sessions.
You can find a link to tomorrow’s presentation on the 1 Million Cups Mankato Facebook page.
You can also see past presentations on their website.
