Minnesota DHS awards first emergency child care grants

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Human Services announced Tuesday afternoon that more than 1,200 child care providers across the state will receive approximately $9.8 million in emergency child care grants.
The grants were awarded through Child Care Aware of Minnesota.
DHS says the funds will be used to continue serving children of essential workers through the first round of emergency state funding. The DHS adds that the funds will help family child care providers and child care centers ensure there is enough capacity to serve these families.
Gov. Tim Walz proposed the grants last month, with the Minnesota Legislature later authorizing $30 million to assist child care providers in the state.
“These grants are an important step to ensuring those who are working on the front lines of this crisis will have qualified professionals to care for their children,” said Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “With child care providers struggling to keep their doors open, we know there is high demand for additional support. Fortunately, they will have an opportunity to apply for the second and third round of grants.”
The state says it received applications from 5,380 state licensed child care programs and 22 tribally licenses programs for the first round of grants.
“Child care providers are critical to the state’s response to COVID-19. They are the heroes on the front line supporting our children and families,” said Erin Bailey, Children’s Cabinet Executive Director. “Additional resources are critical to ensuring that providers are able to stay open and continue to provide care and education to our littlest Minnesotans.”
Even if a child care provider or child care center received a grant during the first round of disbursements, they will still have the opportunity to apply for grants in the second and third rounds, which will be open for applications in mid-May and mid-June, respectively.
Monthly grant awards start at $4,500, with up to $15,500 in additional funding based on added services and capacity.
Additional grant information is available by visiting Child Care Aware of Minnesota’s website.
