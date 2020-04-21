MNsure’s special enrollment deadline at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday

Uninsured Minnesotans still have a few hours to take advantage of MNsure’s COVID-19 emergency special enrollment period. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Kelsey Barchenger | April 21, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 12:42 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Uninsured Minnesotans still have a few hours to take advantage of MNsure’s COVID-19 emergency special enrollment period.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

Those who enroll will have coverage that retroactively began April 1.

All four medical insurance companies that sell private health insurance plans on MNsure are waiving co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing, and cost-sharing for in-network COVID-19 hospitalization.

