Oil market remains volatile

(KEYC) — The oil industry collapsed Monday, sending prices for a barrel of oil plummeting below zero.
Experts say commuters should see more relief at the pump than what is already there, due to low demand and an excess in reserve product. Nationally, the year-over-year savings on gas is over $1 per gallon.
“Demand is going down and reserves up. That’s something that usually means we are going to pay less,” said Mark Peterson, AAA Public Affairs for Minnesota and Iowa. “Crude this morning was up, thankfully, a little bit to $15.69 a barrel. What that means for the rest of the week? It’s really anybody’s guess.”
Nationwide, refineries are running at about 69%.
