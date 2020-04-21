Redwood Farms in Estherville suspends operations

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa. (KEYC) - Redwood Farms in Estherville joins a growing list of meat processors in suspending operations.
The company says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19. While they are only aware of the single case, the meat processing facility says it will close temporarily to ensure the safety of employees and the community.
Since COVID-19 began spreading, the company has taken additional safety measures, including increased cleaning and screening employees as they arrive on site.
Redwood Farms says the closure will be in effect until further notice.
