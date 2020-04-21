Registration open for Camp Maverick Rec N’ Read

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The nursing department at Minnesota State University Mankato is back with its literacy intervention and recreation camp this summer, but this time it’s going virtual.
The camp, called Camp Maverick Rec N’ Read will be held June 8 through the 26th. It’s meant to help kids in kindergarten through fifth grades with literacy and overall well-being.
Registration includes access to the demonstration videos, take-home kits for all activities and lessons and live sessions with literacy and recreation experts. The camp kits cost $35 weekly, but financial assistance is available to those in need.
To register, visit mankato.mnsu.edu
