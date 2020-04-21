Second Minnesota pork plant to temporarily close due to COVID-19

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) — A pork processing plant in Windom announced it will temporarily shut-down due to the coronavirus.
Comfrey Farm Prime Pork made the announcement Tuesday, which comes less than 36 hours after JBS in Worthington, Minnesota, announced that it would close indefinitely after a virus outbreak among employees.
“When we discovered our first positive case of COVID-19 at the plant, we immediately activated Comfrey Farm Prime Pork’s COVID-19 response plan," Chief Financial Officer Tom Seigfreid said in a statement via the company’s Facebook page. “We developed this comprehensive response plan in March; today’s closure is part of that plan to make sure we are doing everything we can to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and our communities.”
Seigfreid concluded his statement saying “we expect most employees to return to work this Friday, April 24.”
