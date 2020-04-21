Statewide Homemade Cloth Mask Drive begins Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last Friday, Gov. Walz announced a Statewide Homemade Cloth Mask Drive for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks created this weekend will be distributed to congregate living facilities that have expressed a need for the homemade cloth masks.
In Mankato, the masks can be dropped off at PPE donations boxes at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, and in other counties, can be donated at fire stations.
For more information and guidelines on creating a cloth mask, visit the CDC’s webpage on do-it-yourself masks.
