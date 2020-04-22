Avoiding back pain at your home office

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - With many people settling into their new office at home, chiropractors warn you shouldn’t get too comfortable.
Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter says the biggest mistake people make is hitting the couch or the recliner to take on a day’s work and that’s taking a major toll on posture.
“If you just take a finger and start bending it back eventually it’s going to really start to bother you and at first, it might not be a big deal but 2-3 hours in it’s going to be a problem and it ends up being the exact same thing when we’re sitting on a couch slouched up, our muscles and our tissues get irritated, so the first thing is we’ve gotta get off the couch, the recliner, the bed when we’re trying to do work from home,” says Dr. Seth Nelson at Rising Sun Chiropractic.
Nelson says your screen should always be at eye level and you should never have to reach for your keyboard. He says one thing that might be helpful for those that have to sit for longer periods of time is making a lumbar roll for at-home use.
“All I’ve done is taken a towel and wrapped rubber bands around it. It’s about three and a half-four inches and most of the time when people use low back support they push it down by their tail-bone. And you really want this to be in the small of your back so it automatically props you back into better posture and it makes it hard to slouch at that point,” says Nelson.
Nelson also recommends scheduling breaks throughout the day to get up and walk around and make sure you are staying hydrated.
