City of Mankato preparing to flush water mains

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Wednesday that it will flush the water mains in the city from Sunday, April 26, to May 1.
Flushing hours are scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily to ensure convenience for area residents.
The water mains are regularly flushed to clean the distribution system.
Area residents are encouraged to avoid or limit water usage during flushing operations because although the water is safe to drink, city officials say it may stain.
A city spokesperson adds that it is best to allow at least one hour after daily flushing operations for the water to clear.
An interactive map and schedule of each district’s water main flushing are included below.
Visit the City of Mankato’s website for additional information about water main flushing.
