Colleges adjust admission standards as COVID-19 cancels SAT, ACT exams across the nation

(KEYC) — Admissions departments are making changes and exceptions when it comes to many applicants looking to further their education next year.
For example, many SAT and ACT exams across the country have been canceled, creating a rather large issue for admission offices that require a test to be taken.
“We’ve temporarily waived that national test score as a requirement to enroll. You still have to be top half of your class and have a 3.0 GPA, but you can appeal," explained David Jones, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at Minnesota State University, Mankato. “We’ve encouraged some students to appeal that are right on the border there without the national test score to make sure we can help them out during this.”
Temporarily waiving tests, only giving virtual visits and not having students on campus creates a rather unique college hunting experience, however, that isn’t stopping the applications from pouring in.
Minnesota State University, Mankato and Gustavus Adolphus College are reporting slightly higher domestic application numbers compared to last year.
This may not be the case with international applications however, with so much uncertainty in the world.
”We will likely see a decline in our international enrollment as the impact of this world-wide pandemic is pretty real for many of them," Jones said.
Will class return to normal this fall?
“Gustavus, like most places, is working under the assumption that we will have everyone back on campus. That is the aim. I do believe all higher education institutions are also preparing for different circumstances,” explained Rich Aune, dean of admissions at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Both schools will be closely monitoring what the Minnesota Department of Health and Gov. Tim Walz has to say about higher education institutions.
